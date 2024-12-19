Federal Charges Loom Over Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione, indicted for murder in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare's Brian Thompson, will now confront federal charges possibly attracting the death penalty, a report from the New York Times stated on Wednesday.

The federal case could allow prosecutors to consider the death penalty, despite its outlaw status in New York, the report indicated without confirming specific charges yet to be filed.

Mangione, 26, charged with 11 counts including first-degree murder, faces life imprisonment without parole if convicted. The case has stirred national anger over healthcare issues garnered by Thompson's murder.

