Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel of Genocidal Acts in Gaza

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of acts of genocide and extermination against Palestinians in Gaza by denying access to water. The report claims Israel's actions could constitute genocide under international law, citing intent and senior officials' statements. Israel denies these accusations, maintaining its right to self-defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@hrw)

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza by denying them access to clean water, actions they claim amount to crimes against humanity. In its detailed report, the organization stated that the deprivation of water aligns with the Genocide Convention of 1948.

Israel firmly rejects these allegations, defending its adherence to international law and justifying its actions as self-defense following attacks led by Hamas on October 7, 2023. The allegations follow reports from Amnesty International and coincide with the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders on similar charges.

The Human Rights Watch report highlights that Israel's cutoff of water, electricity, and fuel severely impacts Gaza's basic survival infrastructure, leaving Palestinians with dangerously low water supplies. It underlines that proving genocide requires evidence of intent, which, the report suggests, may be indicated by statements from Israeli officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

