Justice Christian Whata Appointed to New Zealand Court of Appeal

Attorney-General Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Justice Christian Whata to the Court of Appeal. His new role will commence on 1 August 2025, following the retirement of Hon Justice David Goddard on 31 July 2025.

Justice Whata brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. A graduate of the University of Auckland, he completed an LLB (Hons) in 1994 and was admitted to the bar in 1992. His career began at Simpson Grierson in Auckland, followed by roles at Kensington Swan, where he honed his skills in general litigation.

Furthering his education, Justice Whata earned an LLM (First Class) from the University of Cambridge. Upon returning to New Zealand, he joined Russell McVeagh in 1997, specializing in resource management law and Māori issues. His dedication and expertise led to his appointment as a partner in 2001.

Justice Whata’s contributions to the legal profession include leadership in areas of indigenous rights and environmental law. His nuanced understanding of the intersection between Māori legal issues and resource management has been a hallmark of his career.

High Court Tenure

Appointed to the High Court in 2011, Justice Whata has presided over numerous high-profile cases, demonstrating his deep commitment to justice and the rule of law. His tenure has been marked by significant decisions that reflect a strong grasp of complex legal issues and a dedication to equitable outcomes.

Commitment to Excellence

Attorney-General Collins commended Justice Whata’s exceptional qualifications and contributions to the judiciary. “Justice Whata’s extensive experience and distinguished service on the High Court bench make him an excellent choice for the Court of Appeal. His expertise in resource management and Māori legal matters adds an invaluable perspective to our appellate judiciary,” she said.

A New Chapter

As Justice David Goddard retires after a distinguished career, Justice Whata’s appointment signals a continuation of judicial excellence in the Court of Appeal. Legal experts and colleagues have praised Justice Whata’s intellectual rigor, commitment to justice, and ability to navigate complex legal landscapes.

Justice Whata’s appointment aligns with the judiciary's commitment to reflecting New Zealand's diverse legal and cultural landscape, ensuring that the country’s appellate courts are equipped to address the challenges of an evolving legal framework.

The Government, legal community, and wider public welcome Justice Whata’s elevation to the Court of Appeal as he continues his outstanding contributions to New Zealand’s legal system.