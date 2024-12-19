PM Christopher Luxon to Celebrate Waitangi Day 2025 with Iwi Outside Waitangi

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced that he will celebrate Waitangi Day 2025 in a location outside the traditional Waitangi Treaty Grounds, marking a departure from his previous two years of attendance in Waitangi.

“It has always been my intention to celebrate Waitangi Day around the country with different iwi,” said Mr. Luxon. “Waitangi Day is of national importance, and I am keen to join New Zealanders celebrating it in other regions.”

While the Prime Minister will not be at Waitangi this year, senior Government representatives will attend events at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Mr. Luxon has already conveyed his best wishes to Waitangi National Trust Chair Pita Tipene for the celebrations.

Mr. Luxon emphasized his focus on fostering connections with iwi across the country, noting that his decision reflects a broader commitment to engaging with diverse communities. “There is a lot of great work being done by iwi throughout the country, and there are many opportunities for us to work together and do so much more,” he said.

Government Achievements in Partnership with Māori

The announcement also provided an opportunity to highlight the Government’s recent achievements in partnership with Māori, which include:

Health Initiatives: Partnering with Māori organizations, including Whānau Ora, to deliver over 69,000 vaccinations as part of the Immunising Our Tamariki program.

Fast-Track Projects: Advancing 20 significant iwi or Māori-led projects on the Government's Fast Track list.

Housing Investments: Allocating $82 million to Māori housing providers for 198 new homes and $35 million for 100 affordable rental homes in partnership with Waikato-Tainui.

Treaty Settlements: Progressing eight Treaty settlements, including the return of the Kaitaia Airport to Ngāi Takoto and Ngāti Kahu hapū.

Cultural Heritage Investments: Contributing over $25 million to significant sites, including Parihaka, Rātana, and the Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Focus on Collaboration

Mr. Luxon also met with iwi leaders in Wellington earlier this week, describing the discussion as productive and focused on ongoing collaborations in health, housing, infrastructure, and climate adaptation.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary for Waitangi Day will be announced closer to the date, underscoring his commitment to celebrating the day’s national significance across New Zealand.

Broader Engagement

By choosing to attend Waitangi Day events in other parts of the country, Mr. Luxon aims to emphasize the nationwide importance of the Treaty of Waitangi and deepen connections with Māori communities beyond the Northland region.

Senior Government leaders and officials will ensure a strong presence at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, reflecting the enduring significance of the historic site as a cornerstone of New Zealand’s history and identity.