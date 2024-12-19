Parliament Uproar: Protests Erupt Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

A massive uproar enveloped Parliament premises as MPs from the INDIA bloc, donned in blue, protested against Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks regarding B R Ambedkar, the Constitution's chief architect. Prominent Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi demanded Shah's resignation, intensifying the confrontation within the sacred halls.

Not to be outdone, BJP-led NDA parliamentarians launched a counter-protest within Parliament, raising slogans and brandishing placards seeking an apology from the Opposition. This uproarious clash between the two factions underscored the intense political landscape, centered on Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

The turmoil was not limited to Parliament alone; it extended to the streets of Delhi and other states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. Key figures like Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, and Arvind Kejriwal joined the protests, solidifying a united stance against Shah's statements.

