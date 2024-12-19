Left Menu

Parliament Uproar: Protests Erupt Over Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Parliament witnessed intense protests as INDIA bloc MPs, including prominent Congress leaders, demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over remarks deemed insulting to B R Ambedkar. In a counter-protest, BJP-led NDA members sought an apology from the Opposition. Both sides engaged in loud confrontation, emphasizing Ambedkar's significance.

Updated: 19-12-2024 11:24 IST
A massive uproar enveloped Parliament premises as MPs from the INDIA bloc, donned in blue, protested against Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks regarding B R Ambedkar, the Constitution's chief architect. Prominent Congress leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi demanded Shah's resignation, intensifying the confrontation within the sacred halls.

Not to be outdone, BJP-led NDA parliamentarians launched a counter-protest within Parliament, raising slogans and brandishing placards seeking an apology from the Opposition. This uproarious clash between the two factions underscored the intense political landscape, centered on Ambedkar's enduring legacy.

The turmoil was not limited to Parliament alone; it extended to the streets of Delhi and other states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu. Key figures like Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, and Arvind Kejriwal joined the protests, solidifying a united stance against Shah's statements.

