Anatoly Antonov, who formerly served as Russia's ambassador to the United States, has transitioned to a new role within the financial sector. He is now an adviser to the chief executive officer at VTB, the second-largest bank in Russia. The announcement came from VTB on Thursday.

Antonov's extensive experience in international diplomacy is anticipated to be a valuable asset to VTB. With his appointment, the bank aims to bolster its strategic operations, particularly in navigating complex international financial landscapes.

VTB's decision to incorporate a seasoned diplomat into its leadership team underscores the importance of geopolitical expertise in today's financial industry. As global markets face increasing scrutiny, Antonov's insights could prove instrumental in advancing the bank's interests abroad.

