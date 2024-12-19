Left Menu

Court Shuffle: Naresh Balyan's MCOCA Case Moves to Rouse Avenue Court

The Delhi High Court transferred an MCOCA case involving AAP MLA Naresh Balyan from Dwarka court to Rouse Avenue court. The decision aligns with the Delhi Police's plea to consolidate proceedings, ensuring all accused are tried in a specialized MP/MLA court for procedural consistency.

The Delhi High Court has decided to transfer the MCOCA case involving AAP MLA Naresh Balyan from the Dwarka court to the Rouse Avenue court, enhancing procedural cohesion. This decision follows submissions from the accused's counsel expressing no objection to the case relocation.

The transfer aligns with a plea from the Delhi Police, which argued that proceedings concerning all accused should be centralized in the special MP/MLA court at Rouse Avenue. Currently, cases linked to the same FIR were being heard in both Dwarka and Rouse Avenue courts, leading to procedural inconsistencies.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri's order aims to consolidate legal proceedings for efficiency. In compliance with this directive, accused persons were presented before the high court via video-conferencing, and further proceedings will be managed by the Principal and District Judge of the Rouse Avenue court.

