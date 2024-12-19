Suspect Brought to Scene of Russian General's Assassination

The Russian police have taken the suspect in the assassination of top Russian General Igor Kirillov to the crime scene in Moscow, according to state media reports on Thursday.

Lieutenant General Kirillov, serving as the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was tragically killed alongside his assistant outside his apartment building when a bomb, attached to an electric scooter, exploded. Russian news outlet Izvestia aired footage of the handcuffed suspect walking under heavy police escort.

On Wednesday, Russia announced that it had detained a man from Uzbekistan who confessed to executing the deadly attack on Kirillov under the directives of Ukraine's SBU security service.

(With inputs from agencies.)