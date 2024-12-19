Left Menu

Suspect Brought to Scene of Russian General's Assassination

The suspect linked to the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov has been escorted to the crime scene. Kirillov, a high-ranking officer in Russia's NBC Protection Troops, was killed by a bomb. An Uzbek man, allegedly acting for Ukraine's SBU, has confessed to planting the bomb.

19-12-2024
Igor Kirillov

The Russian police have taken the suspect in the assassination of top Russian General Igor Kirillov to the crime scene in Moscow, according to state media reports on Thursday.

Lieutenant General Kirillov, serving as the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was tragically killed alongside his assistant outside his apartment building when a bomb, attached to an electric scooter, exploded. Russian news outlet Izvestia aired footage of the handcuffed suspect walking under heavy police escort.

On Wednesday, Russia announced that it had detained a man from Uzbekistan who confessed to executing the deadly attack on Kirillov under the directives of Ukraine's SBU security service.

