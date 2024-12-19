Left Menu

Corruption Undermines China's Military Modernization Amid U.S. Concerns

Corruption within China's military has disrupted its goals for military modernization by 2027, as reported by the Pentagon. Several top-ranking military officials have been removed due to alleged misconduct, potentially affecting operational effectiveness. The report highlights U.S. concerns over China's ambitions regarding Taiwan, amidst ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 13:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Pentagon's latest report reveals that corruption within China's military might be hampering its progress toward its 2027 modernization goals. The report, released on Wednesday, follows an extensive anti-corruption campaign that began last year, leading to several high-ranking dismissals.

U.S. officials, including the CIA chief, have noted President Xi Jinping's directive for military readiness to invade Taiwan by 2027. The modernization targets focus on integrating intelligence and enhancing military capabilities, according to the Pentagon's findings.

Beijing criticized the U.S. report as biased, with Chinese officials urging Washington to focus on stabilizing bilateral military relations instead of issuing such reports. Meanwhile, the crackdown has likely introduced risk-aversion within the ranks, potentially slowing down military projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

