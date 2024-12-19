Pakistan Decries US Sanctions as 'Double Standards'

Pakistan has slammed the United States for what it terms as "unfortunate and biased" sanctions on its commercial entities, alleged to be involved in a ballistic missile program. The Foreign Office (FO) accused the US of undermining peace and security by highlighting military imbalances in the region.

The US State Department imposed sanctions on four entities, including the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC) and three Karachi-based companies, citing their role in Pakistan's long-range missile development. This decision has sparked a sharp response from Islamabad, questioning the credibility of the sanctions and the intentions behind them.

Pakistan insists that its strategic capabilities are solely for defending its sovereignty and ensuring stability in South Asia. The FO condemned the actions as jeopardizing regional peace, calling out what it perceives as double standards in the application of non-proliferation norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)