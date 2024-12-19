Left Menu

Pakistan Decries US Sanctions as 'Double Standards'

Pakistan criticized the US for imposing sanctions on its commercial entities over alleged involvement in a ballistic missile program. The sanctions, deemed 'unfortunate and biased,' are said to compromise regional peace and highlight military imbalances. US claims non-proliferation commitments, while Pakistan stresses its right to defense stability.

  • Pakistan

Pakistan has slammed the United States for what it terms as "unfortunate and biased" sanctions on its commercial entities, alleged to be involved in a ballistic missile program. The Foreign Office (FO) accused the US of undermining peace and security by highlighting military imbalances in the region.

The US State Department imposed sanctions on four entities, including the state-owned National Development Complex (NDC) and three Karachi-based companies, citing their role in Pakistan's long-range missile development. This decision has sparked a sharp response from Islamabad, questioning the credibility of the sanctions and the intentions behind them.

Pakistan insists that its strategic capabilities are solely for defending its sovereignty and ensuring stability in South Asia. The FO condemned the actions as jeopardizing regional peace, calling out what it perceives as double standards in the application of non-proliferation norms.

