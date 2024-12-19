Left Menu

Sweden's Central Bank Eases Rates Again

The central bank of Sweden has reduced its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.50%. This marks the fifth time this year the bank has lowered the rate in response to economic conditions, aligning with analyst expectations.

Stockholm | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:02 IST
On Thursday, Sweden's central bank announced a reduction in its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point, bringing it down to 2.50%.

This decision comes as no surprise, marking the fifth rate cut from the institution this year in an effort to stimulate the economy.

The move aligns with analysts' forecasts, reflecting ongoing challenges within the financial landscape.

