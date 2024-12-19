Sweden's Central Bank Eases Rates Again
The central bank of Sweden has reduced its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.50%. This marks the fifth time this year the bank has lowered the rate in response to economic conditions, aligning with analyst expectations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
On Thursday, Sweden's central bank announced a reduction in its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point, bringing it down to 2.50%.
This decision comes as no surprise, marking the fifth rate cut from the institution this year in an effort to stimulate the economy.
The move aligns with analysts' forecasts, reflecting ongoing challenges within the financial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nisus Finance Secures Rs 32.21 Crore in Anchor Book Investment Ahead of IPO
Rexas Finance: Revolutionizing Real-World Asset Tokenization
Developing countries' obligations depend on fulfilment of two important aspects -- climate finance and climate justice: India to ICJ.
Climate finance by developed nations inadequate to meet developing countries' needs in adapting to, mitigating climate change: India to ICJ.
Stalking Charges Cast Shadows on Ex-Finance Minister