French Court Convicts Dominique Pelicot in Landmark Aggressive Rape Case

A French court has found Dominique Pelicot guilty of aggravated rape and other charges against his ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot. The verdict was delivered by Judge Roger Arata in Avignon. Over four dozen men were involved, marking a historic case that has shaken France for months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avignon | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a landmark ruling, a French court has declared Dominique Pelicot guilty of aggravated rape and related charges, marking a significant victory for justice in a historic case that has captivated the nation for months.

The verdict was pronounced by lead judge Roger Arata in Avignon, with Pelicot facing a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. This follows shocking revelations of a long-term pattern of abuse orchestrated by Pelicot against his then-wife, Gisele Pelicot.

This case, involving over four dozen men charged with similar offenses, has highlighted the severe issue of sexual assault and aggravated rape, prompting widespread national outrage and raising significant concerns regarding the protection of victims.

