French Court Convicts Dominique Pelicot in Landmark Aggressive Rape Case

In a landmark ruling, a French court has declared Dominique Pelicot guilty of aggravated rape and related charges, marking a significant victory for justice in a historic case that has captivated the nation for months.

The verdict was pronounced by lead judge Roger Arata in Avignon, with Pelicot facing a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison. This follows shocking revelations of a long-term pattern of abuse orchestrated by Pelicot against his then-wife, Gisele Pelicot.

This case, involving over four dozen men charged with similar offenses, has highlighted the severe issue of sexual assault and aggravated rape, prompting widespread national outrage and raising significant concerns regarding the protection of victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)