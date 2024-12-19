Morocco Successfully Mediates Release of French Nationals in Burkina Faso

Morocco, demonstrating its diplomatic prowess, has orchestrated the release of four French nationals who had been detained in Burkina Faso for a year. This development was confirmed by the Moroccan foreign ministry on Thursday.

The release came after a personal request from King Mohammed VI to the Burkinabe military leader Ibrahim Traore, further cementing Morocco's robust diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso, according to a statement by the ministry. The detained French nationals were reportedly civil servants tasked with IT maintenance at the French embassy in Ouagadougou.

France's military presence in the Sahel has been diminishing, with recent troop withdrawals from several countries. The move highlights complexities in France's relations with the region post-coups, while Rabat and Paris share strengthened ties due to France's support for Morocco's position on Western Sahara.

(With inputs from agencies.)