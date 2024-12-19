Government Fills Over 4 Lakh Backlog Reserved Vacancies Since 2016
Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the filling of over four lakh backlog vacancies reserved for SC, ST, and OBC candidates since 2016. Ministries are instructed to form committees to identify and address the causes of these vacancies, including executing special recruitment drives.
More than four lakh backlog vacancies reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates have been filled since 2016, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Singh emphasized that addressing vacancies, especially reserved ones, is an ongoing responsibility that necessitates continuous efforts from ministries and departments. He revealed this in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the steps taken to tackle this issue.
Each central government ministry is required to appoint a Liaison Officer of at least Deputy Secretary rank to enforce reservation directives and manage a special reservation cell for compliance. Singh noted that ministries have been urged to fill vacancies swiftly.
