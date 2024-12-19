Volkswagen Negotiations: Progress Amid Challenges

After 50 hours of intense negotiations, Volkswagen and labor representatives have made some progress on issues such as plant closures and pay cuts. However, significant disagreements remain.

The IG Metall union, which represents labor interests, stated on Thursday that while some areas have seen advancements, others continue to be contentious.

There is a possibility of longer interruptions or even a termination of the current negotiation round, according to a spokesperson for the union, highlighting the challenges yet to be resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)