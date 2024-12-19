Left Menu

Unprecedented Success in Grievance Redressal: CPGRAMS Achieves Record Efficiency

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) resolved over 1.12 crore grievances in five years. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted reforms that streamlined processes and reduced average resolution time from 28 days in 2019 to 13 days in 2024.

In a landmark achievement, the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) has tackled over 1.12 crore grievances in the last five years, announced Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

This system allows citizens to submit grievances online, facilitating quick resolution. The significant reduction in pendency to 54,339 grievances by October 31, 2024, marks the success of recent reforms.

With improved efficiency, the CPGRAMS has slashed average resolution times from 28 days in 2019 to just 13 days this year, buoyed by comprehensive guidelines and dedicated grievance cells within ministries. The steps include appointing competent nodal officers and fostering a root cause analysis approach.

