Tragedy Strikes in Rare Wisconsin School Shooting

A 15-year-old student fatally shot another student and a teacher at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin before turning the gun on herself. Investigations reveal connections to a Californian man planning a government attack. The rare tragedy highlights gender patterns in school shootings.

Updated: 19-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:05 IST
A tragic rarity unfolded at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin as a 15-year-old student shot and killed a fellow student and a teacher before taking her own life. The incident, which left two other students critically wounded, is being extensively investigated by local and federal authorities.

The shooter, identified as Natalie Rupnow, appears to have been in contact with a 20-year-old man from California. This man was reportedly planning an assault on a government building, as per law enforcement and court documents. A restraining order under California's red flag law has been placed against him.

Details about the shooting remain scant, with police deducing that Rupnow brought two guns to the school deliberately, although a motive remains unclear. The slain individuals have been identified as Rubi Patricia Vergara, a 14-year-old freshman, and Erin Michelle West, a 42-year-old substitute teacher.

