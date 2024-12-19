Left Menu

Fed's Rate Forecasts Shake Wall Street

U.S. stock futures rose as markets reacted to the Federal Reserve's revised projections, indicating fewer rate cuts and heightened inflation expectations in 2025. This shift sent major stock indexes to their lowest points since August, causing investors to adjust risk exposure amid ongoing U.S. economic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:08 IST
Fed's Rate Forecasts Shake Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures gained on Thursday as the investment community absorbed the Federal Reserve's updated interest rate outlook, which suggested fewer rate cuts than previously anticipated alongside an inflationary uptick next year.

The Fed announced on Wednesday its intentions to implement only two 25 basis point cuts in 2025, deviating from its earlier projection and necessitating investors to recalibrate risk strategies amid market turbulence. This announcement propelled the primary U.S. stock indexes to their steepest daily declines in months.

Increased strength in economic metrics and potential inflation under President Trump's next term influenced the Fed's stance. Despite tension, the market regained some stability with notable gains across sectors, although companies like Micron reported dips due to underwhelming forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024