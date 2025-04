In a significant geopolitical move, Ukraine announced sanctions on three Chinese companies this Friday, reflecting escalating tensions in international relations. A presidential decree outlined the details.

The targeted firms are Beijing Aviation And Aerospace Xianghui Technology Co. Ltd, Rui Jin Machinery Co. Ltd, and Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd, all rooted in China.

These companies join a broader list that also includes Russian entities, suggesting a strategic alignment by Ukraine amidst ongoing global disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)