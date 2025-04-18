Judiciary and Executive Clash: Sibal's Critique on Dhankhar's Remarks Sparks Debate

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal has strongly criticized Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his recent statements on the judiciary, labeling them as unconstitutional. Sibal's comments came after Dhankhar accused the judiciary of trying to set unreasonable timelines for presidential decision-making, likening the Supreme Court's Article 142 authority to a 'nuclear missile'.

Sibal argued that such statements undermine the independence of the judiciary, a cornerstone of democracy. The seasoned lawyer pointed out the incongruity of a Rajya Sabha Chairman expressing political views in such a manner and emphasized that the judiciary must remain equidistant from political bias to uphold its credibility and integrity.

This clash between judiciary and executive underscores ongoing tensions within India's political landscape. Sibal's remarks resonate with wider concerns over institutional independence and the separation of powers, particularly when executive figures critique judicial decisions that do not align with their political agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)