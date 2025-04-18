US-Ukraine Pact: Paving the Way for Economic Revival
The United States and Ukraine have signed a Memorandum of Intent to finalize a formal agreement for an economic partnership and the establishment of a reconstruction investment fund. This initiative aims to support Ukraine's recovery and development following the 2022 Russian invasion.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a major diplomatic move, the United States and Ukraine signed a Memorandum of Intent on Thursday, aiming to conclude a deal focused on developing Ukrainian natural resources. The pact underscores their shared commitment to Ukraine's recovery, post the devastating Russian invasion.
This agreement will lay the groundwork for establishing a reconstruction investment fund, fostering economic ties between the two nations. It highlights Ukraine's significant strides towards strengthening international peace by relinquishing its nuclear arsenal and seeks to cement a lasting partnership with the US.
Negotiations have been underway with Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal scheduled to meet US Treasury Secretary Bessent in Washington, D.C. The talks are set to finalize the details of this vital economic partnership, with plans to conclude by the end of April 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
