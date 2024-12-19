NHRC and Sankala Foundation Address Elderly Care Needs in India: Insights and Actionable Solutions

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India, in collaboration with Sankala Foundation, hosted a day-long seminar titled "Ageing in India: Actionable Solutions—Drawing Insights from Global, Regional, and National Best Practices". The seminar, held in New Delhi, brought together key stakeholders, including NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and various organizations, to address the pressing challenges faced by India’s ageing population and propose actionable solutions.

The seminar focused on improving the healthcare, nutrition, economic security, and social inclusion of elderly citizens in India. Secretary General of NHRC, Shri Bharat Lal, emphasized the need for evolving and improving old-age home models, advocating for synergy among organizations and a platform to enable meaningful societal engagement for elderly individuals.

Keynote addresses by Ms. Monali P. Dhakate, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and Shri Devendra Kumar Nim, Joint Secretary of NHRC, highlighted government schemes, such as the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), as well as NHRC's initiatives to improve elderly care.

Expert Insights and Discussions

Dr. Abha Jaiswal of Sankala Foundation opened the seminar by noting the urgency of addressing the needs of a growing ageing population. Dr. V. K. Paul, Member (Health) of NITI Aayog, chaired a thematic session on elderly health and nutrition, while Shri Amit Yadav, Secretary of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, led discussions on economic security and quality of life.

Prominent experts from organizations like WHO, UNFPA, TATA Trusts, AIIMS, JNU, and Azim Premji University contributed valuable insights during thematic sessions and open-house discussions.

Recommendations for Elderly Welfare

The seminar concluded with several actionable suggestions, including:

Health and Nutrition: Developing comprehensive packages for elderly health and nutrition and specialized services for elderly women. Care Models: Promoting home- and family-based care while strengthening existing government schemes. Partnerships: Exploring collaborations with private sector entities to ensure affordable and sustainable elderly care. Insurance and Inclusivity: Expanding health insurance coverage and encouraging elderly participation in society with dignity and independence. Data and Local Engagement: Creating a segregated database for targeted interventions and involving local bodies in elderly care initiatives. Voices of the Elderly: Ensuring that the elderly’s concerns and suggestions are prioritized.

Expanding NHRC’s Vision for Elderly Rights

The event also served as a follow-up to the National Conference on Ageing held in October 2024, which had focused on identifying challenges faced by the elderly. The NHRC is committed to driving actionable solutions in partnership with central and state governments, NGOs, human rights defenders, and researchers.

Strengthening Future Collaborations

Participants emphasized learning from global best practices and fostering partnerships with public and private stakeholders to ensure the welfare of India’s ageing population. Experts like Shri K. Srinath Reddy from the Public Health Foundation of India and Ms. Amrita Kansal from WHO underscored the importance of innovation and community-based solutions for healthy ageing.

This seminar marked a significant step in creating a roadmap for elderly care in India, reaffirming NHRC’s dedication to promoting human rights and well-being for all age groups.