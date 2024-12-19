Revolutionizing Crowd Management: The Maha Kumbh 2025 Police App
A mobile app for the Maha Kumbh 2025 is being developed to improve police efficiency in managing crowds and responding to emergencies. The app will offer real-time communication, detailed routes, and essential information, aiding police in maintaining law and order during the event.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 will see a digital transformation with the development of a dedicated mobile app for the police force. Officials announced on Thursday that the 'Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Police' app aims to enhance police efficiency, coordination, and responsiveness during the massive religious gathering, which is expected to draw in crores of visitors.
This state-of-the-art application will feature real-time communication, incident reporting, and status updates to serve as a centralized platform that ensures seamless coordination among police officers of all ranks. The app will also provide detailed information on the Mela grounds, routes, landmarks, and essential contact details. Designed with a keen focus on crowd management, it will bolster quick response capabilities in emergencies.
Senior Superintendent of Police Mahakumbh, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi, stressed the app's role in equipping police personnel with crucial tools for operational efficiency. Scheduled to be operational before the event commences on January 13, 2025, it will be pre-installed on all police mobiles and will also integrate with the Bhashini app for effective multilingual interaction with citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
