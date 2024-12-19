Rajnath Singh Calls for Mastery in AI and Quantum Computing at INAE Annual Convention

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has urged scientists and engineers to focus on mastering cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Quantum Computing, to strengthen India’s global position in frontier innovation. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) Annual Convention at IIT Delhi on December 19, 2024, he emphasized the critical role these technologies will play in shaping the future.

Highlighting the transformative impact of AI and Quantum Computing, Raksha Mantri said, “Modern warfare and technological landscapes are evolving rapidly. India must adapt and gain command over these niche areas to meet emerging challenges and opportunities.” He noted the success of initiatives like Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF) in nurturing young talent and driving innovation.

Shri Rajnath Singh credited the government’s policies, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for accelerating India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence. “We are now exporting weapons we once imported, a testament to the collaborative efforts of our public and private sectors, academia, engineers, and innovators,” he stated.

Role of IITs and Academia in Technological Progress

The Raksha Mantri underscored the importance of stronger collaboration between industry, research organisations, and academic institutions, particularly IITs. “In developed nations, academic campuses play a pivotal role in advancing frontier technologies. India must replicate and enhance this organic relationship to achieve global leadership in technology,” he added.

The Defence Minister called upon IIT Delhi and other institutes of excellence to align their capabilities with the government’s mission to create an innovation-driven ecosystem. He also applauded the role of youth in driving India’s transformation into a global hub for start-ups and technological innovation.

Heritage as a Guiding Light for Future Innovations

In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh reminded engineers and innovators of the importance of remaining rooted in India’s cultural heritage. “As we embrace new and disruptive technologies, we must not lose sight of our rich history. Building a strong future on the foundation of our past will lead to sustainable progress,” he said.

Showcasing Defence-Industry-Academia Collaboration

During the event, Shri Rajnath Singh visited an exhibition showcasing technologies and products developed through defence-industry-academia collaboration. Poster sessions by Masters students and PhD scholars from IIT Delhi highlighted innovative research in defence and engineering fields.

About the INAE Annual Convention

The three-day convention, attended by approximately 400 engineers and technologists, serves as a platform for networking and collaboration among academia, industry, and strategic sectors. INAE Fellows, Young Associates, faculty, and research scholars engage in panel discussions and plenary talks on critical engineering topics.

The INAE, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, is an autonomous body known for fostering innovation and technical excellence. Its past leadership includes luminaries like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, with its current membership comprising 1,004 Indian Fellows and 107 Foreign Fellows.

Way Forward

Shri Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in India’s ability to become a global leader in advanced technology. “Our government stands firmly with innovators, providing them with resources and opportunities. Together, we will realize the dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and establish India as a global powerhouse in technology and defence,” he concluded.