CBI Sheds Light on Assam's Major Online Trading Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a supplementary chargesheet against three individuals implicated in a massive online trading scam in Assam. Thousands were deceived with promises of high returns by DB Stock Consultancy. The accused include the firm's proprietor Deepankar Barman and his family.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has progressed in its inquiry into a significant online trading scam in Assam, submitting a supplementary chargesheet against three individuals. The scam involved DB Stock Consultancy deceiving thousands of investors by offering hefty returns on deposits, which ultimately left many empty-handed.

Filed in the Special CBI Court, the chargesheet names Chabin Barman and Deepali Talukdar Barman, alongside lawyer Mukesh Agarwal. The trio, associated with Deepankar Barman, are currently in custody, accused of orchestrating the unregulated deposit scheme which swindled crores from unsuspecting investors.

The CBI uncovered that Deepankar Barman's proprietorship accepted over Rs 400 crore in deposits, under the guise of offering high returns. The investigation further revealed collaborations with Monalisha Das and other associates who facilitated the scam, with over 65 arrests made to date. Special Investigation Teams continue their thorough probe.

