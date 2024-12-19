Left Menu

Commission Blocks Finance Firm's Annoying Loan Calls

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a finance company to cease its persistent loan offers to a Kochi resident. Nithin Ramakrishnan filed a complaint against Bajaj Finserv for their relentless calls. The Commission deemed this harassment an unfair trade practice, infringing on privacy rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:45 IST
Commission Blocks Finance Firm's Annoying Loan Calls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has taken decisive action against a finance company for harassing a Kochi resident, Nithin Ramakrishnan, with unsolicited loan offers. The commission ordered the company to cease its intrusive practices immediately.

Nithin Ramakrishnan lodged a complaint after facing continuous disruptions from Bajaj Finserv's unsolicited calls, which persisted despite his numerous requests to halt them. The Commission found the company's actions intruded on Ramakrishnan's privacy, violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

A ruling by the commission highlighted the importance of privacy rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. Bajaj Finserv was directed to stop all unwarranted communications and to ensure Ramakrishnan's number is added to their Do Not Disturb list within seven days. The case is set for further proceedings regarding compensation on March 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024