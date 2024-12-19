Commission Blocks Finance Firm's Annoying Loan Calls
The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a finance company to cease its persistent loan offers to a Kochi resident. Nithin Ramakrishnan filed a complaint against Bajaj Finserv for their relentless calls. The Commission deemed this harassment an unfair trade practice, infringing on privacy rights.
The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has taken decisive action against a finance company for harassing a Kochi resident, Nithin Ramakrishnan, with unsolicited loan offers. The commission ordered the company to cease its intrusive practices immediately.
Nithin Ramakrishnan lodged a complaint after facing continuous disruptions from Bajaj Finserv's unsolicited calls, which persisted despite his numerous requests to halt them. The Commission found the company's actions intruded on Ramakrishnan's privacy, violating the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
A ruling by the commission highlighted the importance of privacy rights under Article 21 of the Constitution. Bajaj Finserv was directed to stop all unwarranted communications and to ensure Ramakrishnan's number is added to their Do Not Disturb list within seven days. The case is set for further proceedings regarding compensation on March 4.
