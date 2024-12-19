Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Mumbai Coast Boat Crash

A tragic boat accident off the Mumbai coast has left 14 dead and several injured, including a child and a pregnant woman. The crash involved a navy craft and a ferry carrying over 100 passengers. Rescue operations continue as authorities investigate potential negligence.

Updated: 19-12-2024 21:26 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Mumbai Coast Boat Crash
A boat accident off Mumbai's coast has claimed 14 lives, including navy personnel and naval employees. Forty-three have been rescued, while search operations continue for a missing boy. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reported three injuries: a young girl, an expecting woman, and a critically harmed Navy officer.

The Navy speed boat collided with a tourist ferry traveling from India's Gateway to Elephanta Island. Legal actions have commenced against the boat's driver and other parties, specific charges include negligence causing death under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

With inquiries ongoing, officials are examining violations of the Inland Vessels Act. As remains of a missing passenger emerge, the rescue mission presses on. The incident, sparking devastating impacts, raises serious questions about maritime safety protocols.

