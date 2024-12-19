Left Menu

Sweden Turns the Tide on Deadly Gang Violence

Swedish police report improvements in the nation's violent crime statistics after years of rising gang violence. New police powers, including enhanced surveillance, have played a key role in this decline. Despite concerns over civil liberties, shootings and gun-related deaths have significantly decreased this year.

Updated: 19-12-2024 21:39 IST
Sweden is witnessing a positive shift in its violent crime statistics after over a decade of escalating gang violence. The police attribute this improvement to new powers and technologies that include increased electronic eavesdropping and surveillance cameras.

This year, Swedish authorities have thwarted over 100 serious crimes, leading to a marked decrease in shootings. From being the EU country with the highest per capita deadly gun violence rate, Sweden reported a 35% drop in shooting deaths. The sustainable decline is providing confidence that the country is finally moving in a safer direction.

While enhanced police powers have bolstered the effort, shifting tactics in gang operations also play a part. However, civil rights advocates worry that these measures pose risks to civil liberties. Despite these concerns, government policies promising to address crime show signs of paying off.

