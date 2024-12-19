Sweden Turns the Tide on Deadly Gang Violence

Sweden is witnessing a positive shift in its violent crime statistics after over a decade of escalating gang violence. The police attribute this improvement to new powers and technologies that include increased electronic eavesdropping and surveillance cameras.

This year, Swedish authorities have thwarted over 100 serious crimes, leading to a marked decrease in shootings. From being the EU country with the highest per capita deadly gun violence rate, Sweden reported a 35% drop in shooting deaths. The sustainable decline is providing confidence that the country is finally moving in a safer direction.

While enhanced police powers have bolstered the effort, shifting tactics in gang operations also play a part. However, civil rights advocates worry that these measures pose risks to civil liberties. Despite these concerns, government policies promising to address crime show signs of paying off.

