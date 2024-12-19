Kurdish Fighters Ready for Ceasefire: A Turning Point in Syria

Kurdish fighters, who migrated to Syria from various parts of the Middle East, are poised to withdraw if a ceasefire is reached in the conflict with Turkey, the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian forces disclosed to Reuters. This move would fulfill one of Turkey's main demands.

Escalating tensions have seen Turkey and its allied Syrian armed groups capture Manbij from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after Bashar al-Assad's ousting. SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi confirmed the presence of non-Syrian Kurdish fighters, including PKK affiliates, although the SDF maintains no organizational ties with them.

The United States, viewing the SDF as a critical ally against ISIS, is mediating peace talks. Proposed truce arrangements include a neutral internal security force and minimal U.S. oversight in contentious areas like Manbij and Kobani.

