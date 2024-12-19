Left Menu

Kurdish Fighters Ready for Ceasefire: A Turning Point in Syria

Kurdish fighters who joined Syrian Kurdish forces from across the Middle East might withdraw following a potential ceasefire in the conflict with Turkey. This development aligns with Turkey's demands, as tensions have escalated with its military campaign in northern Syria. The U.S. mediates to foster peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:18 IST
Kurdish Fighters Ready for Ceasefire: A Turning Point in Syria

Kurdish fighters, who migrated to Syria from various parts of the Middle East, are poised to withdraw if a ceasefire is reached in the conflict with Turkey, the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian forces disclosed to Reuters. This move would fulfill one of Turkey's main demands.

Escalating tensions have seen Turkey and its allied Syrian armed groups capture Manbij from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after Bashar al-Assad's ousting. SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi confirmed the presence of non-Syrian Kurdish fighters, including PKK affiliates, although the SDF maintains no organizational ties with them.

The United States, viewing the SDF as a critical ally against ISIS, is mediating peace talks. Proposed truce arrangements include a neutral internal security force and minimal U.S. oversight in contentious areas like Manbij and Kobani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024