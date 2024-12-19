UN Calls for ICJ Opinion on Israel's Aid Obligations
The UN General Assembly has voted to seek an opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding Israel's obligations to aid Palestinians, particularly aid delivered by international organizations. The resolution, drafted by Norway, received strong support with 137 votes in favor, 13 against, and 22 abstentions.
The United Nations General Assembly has taken a significant step by voting to request an opinion from the International Court of Justice concerning Israel's responsibilities in facilitating aid to Palestinians. This aid is primarily delivered by international entities, including the U.N. itself.
Drafted by Norway, the resolution witnessed overwhelming support within the assembly. Out of the 193 member states, 137 voted in favor, signaling a strong global inclination towards resolving aid-related issues in the Palestinian regions.
However, not all were in agreement. Israel, the United States, and 10 other countries opposed the resolution, while 22 countries opted to abstain, indicating varied international stances on the matter.
