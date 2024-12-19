Left Menu

UN Calls for ICJ Opinion on Israel's Aid Obligations

The UN General Assembly has voted to seek an opinion from the International Court of Justice regarding Israel's obligations to aid Palestinians, particularly aid delivered by international organizations. The resolution, drafted by Norway, received strong support with 137 votes in favor, 13 against, and 22 abstentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:50 IST
UN Calls for ICJ Opinion on Israel's Aid Obligations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations General Assembly has taken a significant step by voting to request an opinion from the International Court of Justice concerning Israel's responsibilities in facilitating aid to Palestinians. This aid is primarily delivered by international entities, including the U.N. itself.

Drafted by Norway, the resolution witnessed overwhelming support within the assembly. Out of the 193 member states, 137 voted in favor, signaling a strong global inclination towards resolving aid-related issues in the Palestinian regions.

However, not all were in agreement. Israel, the United States, and 10 other countries opposed the resolution, while 22 countries opted to abstain, indicating varied international stances on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024