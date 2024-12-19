Countdown to Crisis: Government Shutdown Looms; What You Need to Know

As a potential government shutdown looms, federal agencies prepare for the possibility of halting non-essential operations by midnight Friday. If Congress fails to approve funding, hundreds of thousands of federal employees could face furloughs or work without pay as the holiday season approaches.

Compounding tensions, Republicans withdrew support for a bipartisan plan on Wednesday following interventions by President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk. Trump instructed House Speaker Mike Johnson to renegotiate the terms just days before the funding deadline, leaving federal operations hanging in the balance.

While essential services will continue, sectors like national parks, monuments, and some court systems will be affected. Social Security checks and Medicare reimbursements will remain intact, but new applications may face delays if a shutdown occurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)