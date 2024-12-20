Left Menu

World Leaders Push for Lasting Peace in Ukraine Conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump discussed security policy challenges over a phone call. They expressed the need for a fair and sustainable peace in Ukraine and Scholz reaffirmed Germany's support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:10 IST
In a significant telephonic conversation, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addressed pressing security policy challenges.

The two leaders concurred on the urgent need for a fair, just, and sustainable peace in the prolonged Russian conflict against Ukraine.

Chancellor Scholz reiterated Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine in its ongoing defense effort, emphasizing continued German backing as long as necessary.

