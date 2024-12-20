Pentagon Reveals True U.S. Troop Numbers in Syria

The Pentagon has confirmed that the United States has 2,000 troops stationed in Syria, a figure dramatically higher than the previously stated 900. On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder detailed that these additional troops are classified as temporary, their role being to aid the ongoing efforts to combat Islamic State militants.

Ryder admitted uncertainty regarding the duration of the increased troop presence, though he noted it has been 'probably months at a minimum' and pre-dates the regime change involving Syria's Bashar al-Assad. This revelation provides new insight into U.S. military strategy in the region.

"I learned the number today," Ryder stated, acknowledging the previous reporting of 900 troops. As he addressed the press, his priority was correcting the record to reflect the true numbers on the ground, emphasizing transparency in military operations.

