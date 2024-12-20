Return of the Militants: A Crisis on the Borderlands
Militant groups crossing from Myanmar into India's Manipur state have reignited ethnic conflict, causing increased violence and crime. Over 260 deaths and 60,000 displacements have occurred since May 2023. In response, the Indian government has deployed additional troops to control the situation.
Militant groups from Myanmar are crossing back into India's Manipur state, reigniting a violent ethnic conflict, reported Indian security officials. The influx has resulted in a surge of violence between the mainly Hindu Meitei community and the predominantly Christian Kuki tribes.
Since May 2023, over 260 people have died and more than 60,000 have been displaced in the violence. In a bid to quell the unrest, the Indian government has increased troop deployment to nearly 67,000 in Manipur while confronting a related increase in crime, such as extortion and illegal weapons trade.
Complicated by sophisticated weaponry, the conflict highlights the precarious situation along the border. With some militants still residing in Myanmar, the border issues seem poised to continue. The Indian administration is considering fencing the border to prevent future insurgent infiltration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Blockade of Democracy: Rahul Gandhi Stopped en Route to Violence-Hit Sambhal
Calls for UN Action Amid Rising Violence in Bangladesh
Will put up posters of those involved in Sambhal violence today: District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya to PTI.
Sambhal Violence: Posters of 400 Involved to Be Displayed
More than 400 people have been identified, 32 arrested in Sambhal violence: DM tells PTI.