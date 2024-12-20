Left Menu

Australia Secures Strategic Ties with Solomon Islands Amid China's Rising Influence

Australia is set to invest over $100 million to enhance the police force in the Solomon Islands, aiming to bolster its local security capabilities and reduce dependency on foreign allies. This move is part of wider efforts to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific region.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

In a strategic effort to counter China's growing influence in the Pacific, Australia has pledged over $100 million to bolster the Solomon Islands' police force. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the initiative, emphasizing Australia's commitment to being the 'security partner of choice' for the Solomon Islands.

The $118 million funding will expand the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, with a focus on training and infrastructure. This comes as Australia and the U.S. attempt to curb China's security ambitions after Solomon Islands' security agreement with Beijing was signed in 2022.

Since 2022, Solomon Islands has had a small Chinese police presence, further complicating the security dynamics in the region. Australia's renewed commitment highlights its continued role in regional security amidst the shifting geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

