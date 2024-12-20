Left Menu

Devastating Missile Strike Rocks Central Kyiv

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv resulted in at least one fatality, according to Kyiv's military administration. The attack led to widespread fires and damage to an office building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:58 IST
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed at least one person, according to early reports from the head of Kyiv's military administration on Friday.

The attack, which took place in the morning, ignited multiple fires across the city, severely disrupting normal activities and endangering lives.

Further complicating the city's day, the missile strike also severely damaged an office building, as confirmed by military official Serhiy Popko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

