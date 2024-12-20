Devastating Missile Strike Rocks Central Kyiv

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed at least one person, according to early reports from the head of Kyiv's military administration on Friday.

The attack, which took place in the morning, ignited multiple fires across the city, severely disrupting normal activities and endangering lives.

Further complicating the city's day, the missile strike also severely damaged an office building, as confirmed by military official Serhiy Popko.

(With inputs from agencies.)