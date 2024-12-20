Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Martial Law Incident Unraveled

South Korea's Prime Minister and Acting President Han Duck-soo has been questioned by the police regarding the controversial decision to impose martial law. This investigation follows the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, leading to ongoing legal and political battles surrounding the legitimacy and consequences of the martial law declaration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:14 IST
South Korea is embroiled in a political crisis as Prime Minister and Acting President Han Duck-soo undergoes police questioning over a contentious martial law decision. The move comes as part of a broader investigation following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han, who assumed the role of acting president after Yoon's impeachment, was questioned among other officials involved in the decision-making process on December 3. Despite Han's opposition to the declaration, the martial law announcement by Yoon had been retracted within hours due to significant backlash from lawmakers.

The ongoing investigation poses crucial questions regarding presidential powers and the extent of authority exercised by an acting president, especially with an impending Constitutional Court trial for Yoon. As the political landscape remains fraught, parties are squaring off over future judicial appointments and the boundaries of interim authority.

