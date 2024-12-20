South Korea's Political Turmoil: Martial Law Incident Unraveled

South Korea is embroiled in a political crisis as Prime Minister and Acting President Han Duck-soo undergoes police questioning over a contentious martial law decision. The move comes as part of a broader investigation following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Han, who assumed the role of acting president after Yoon's impeachment, was questioned among other officials involved in the decision-making process on December 3. Despite Han's opposition to the declaration, the martial law announcement by Yoon had been retracted within hours due to significant backlash from lawmakers.

The ongoing investigation poses crucial questions regarding presidential powers and the extent of authority exercised by an acting president, especially with an impending Constitutional Court trial for Yoon. As the political landscape remains fraught, parties are squaring off over future judicial appointments and the boundaries of interim authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)