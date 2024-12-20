Deadly Missile Strike Shakes Kyiv

A Russian missile attack resulted in the death of one person and caused significant structural damage across Kyiv, local officials confirmed following explosions in Ukraine's capital on Friday.

The strike, occurring during rush hour, ignited fires in various buildings and damaged several office structures, as stated by Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration. Russian forces launched eight missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles, for the operation.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the assault injured at least seven people, four of whom were hospitalized. Ukrainian air defenses were actively engaged in intercepting the missiles, as confirmed by local authorities and the air force. Several explosions were reported by Reuters witnesses after an air force warning of an impending attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)