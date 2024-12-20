Left Menu

Deadly Missile Strike Shakes Kyiv

A Russian missile strike on Kyiv resulted in one fatality and structural damage across the city. Local officials have reported injuries and fires, with Ukrainian air defenses actively responding. The assault included hypersonic and ballistic missiles, creating widescale disruption during rush hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:40 IST
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

A Russian missile attack resulted in the death of one person and caused significant structural damage across Kyiv, local officials confirmed following explosions in Ukraine's capital on Friday.

The strike, occurring during rush hour, ignited fires in various buildings and damaged several office structures, as stated by Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration. Russian forces launched eight missiles, including hypersonic Kinzhal and Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles, for the operation.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the assault injured at least seven people, four of whom were hospitalized. Ukrainian air defenses were actively engaged in intercepting the missiles, as confirmed by local authorities and the air force. Several explosions were reported by Reuters witnesses after an air force warning of an impending attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

