UN Fact-Finding Mission Highlights Dire Conditions for Sudanese Refugees, Calls for Global Action

Dozens of Sudanese refugees in Uganda have shared harrowing accounts of violence, displacement, and loss during a visit by the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan. The mission, conducted from December 1 to 18, underscores the escalating impact of Sudan’s civil conflict on civilians, prompting renewed calls for international support and accountability.

Sudan’s conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has forced nearly three million people to flee the country, with 64,000 seeking refuge in Uganda alone. Internally, over 11 million civilians have been displaced, and nearly 26 million face urgent humanitarian needs, including acute hunger.

The Fact-Finding Mission’s visit to a settlement camp in Kiryandongo, Uganda—home to over 50,000 refugees from Sudan and South Sudan—revealed the devastating toll of the conflict. Refugees described brutal violence, including killings, rape, forced labor, and indiscriminate bombings, with incidents particularly severe in areas such as Khartoum, Darfur, Gezira, and Kordofan.

“The millions of Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries are trapped in dire conditions, unable to rebuild their lives or contribute to their homeland,” said Mohamed Chande Othman, chair of the Fact-Finding Mission.

Testimonies of Atrocity

Key incidents documented include the ongoing siege of El Fasher in North Darfur. Witnesses recounted relentless shelling between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), resulting in civilian deaths, destruction of infrastructure, and catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

Women refugees spoke of suffering disproportionate harm, from sexual violence to miscarriages caused by stress and inadequate medical care. Many reported harassment by individuals in RSF uniforms. Despite their hardships, they expressed a strong desire to shape Sudan’s future, urging inclusion in peace negotiations as equal stakeholders.

“The women and children of Sudan bear the brunt of this conflict, yet they also hold the key to the country’s peaceful future,” said Mona Rishmawi, a mission member.

Vulnerabilities of Marginalized Groups

The mission also shed light on the plight of persons with disabilities who faced immense challenges during displacement. Refugees with mobility impairments struggled to flee without support, while those with hearing impairments reported being accused of spying at checkpoints.

Additionally, many refugees faced harassment and extortion at numerous checkpoints, where they were stripped of belongings and subjected to arbitrary detentions. Those who fled Gezira state described forced labor, looting, and widespread rights violations, exacerbating their plight.

Uganda’s Support and Limitations

The mission commended Uganda for welcoming refugees and offering them access to education, health care, and employment opportunities on par with Ugandan citizens. However, economic barriers, language difficulties, and lack of documentation limit refugees’ ability to integrate and utilize their skills.

“While Uganda’s efforts are commendable, more international support is crucial to meet refugees’ basic needs and ensure their dignity,” said Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, a mission expert.

International Responsibility and Next Steps

The Fact-Finding Mission called on the global community to:

Increase support for countries hosting Sudanese refugees, ensuring access to food, health care, sanitation, and education.

Hold perpetrators accountable for atrocity crimes, including sexual violence and the targeting of civilians.

Address the root causes of Sudan’s conflict to break the cycle of violence and displacement.

The mission also engaged with the African Union and UN agencies in Addis Ababa to align efforts toward peace, justice, and accountability in Sudan.

Urgent Call for Action

“The magnitude of suffering among Sudanese refugees cannot be overstated,” Othman emphasized. “International collaboration is essential to alleviate their plight and lay the groundwork for a peaceful and just resolution to Sudan’s conflict.”

A full report on the mission’s findings will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025, providing a comprehensive account of the ongoing crisis and recommendations for action.