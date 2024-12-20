UN Expert Raises Alarm Over Lost Evidence and Continued Torture in Syria

The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, has issued a stark warning about the loss of crucial evidence of torture and other crimes in Syria as families of the missing struggle to find information about their loved ones.

Edwards released a detailed position paper highlighting extensive allegations of torture and inhuman treatment in Syria, particularly in the context of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) forthcoming case against the Syrian Arab Republic. The paper draws on over a decade of evidence collected by Edwards and her predecessors, covering the civil war’s onset in 2011 to the present day.

Systemic Abuse in Syrian Detention Facilities

“Torture in Syria has been rampant for decades, with the situation worsening dramatically since 2011,” Edwards said. She described harrowing forms of torture used by the Assad regime, including beatings, electric shocks, and sexual violence. Victims were often restrained on improvised metal or wooden racks and subjected to severe physical and psychological abuse.

Prisoners suffered additional hardship due to the lack of clean drinking water, adequate food, medical care, and basic hygiene. “These conditions compounded the suffering and amounted to inhuman and degrading treatment,” Edwards explained.

Evidence from 119 individual cases highlights the systemic nature of these abuses, which have occurred in detention centers across Syria, including the notorious Sednaya Prison.

Desperate Search for the Missing

Enforced disappearances remain a significant issue, with countless families seeking news about their missing relatives. Edwards expressed concern over the contamination of crime scenes and the loss of vital evidence that could be used in future prosecutions. “The Syrian people’s pain is compounded by the ongoing uncertainty about their loved ones’ fate,” she noted.

Edwards also raised concerns about ongoing torture by armed groups operating in Syria, such as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and ISIS. “Torture by all parties to the conflict must be addressed and eradicated,” she said.

A Call for Justice and Accountability

Edwards emphasized the importance of justice and rehabilitation for victims, urging the establishment of an independent body to investigate and prosecute crimes of torture. She called for adherence to the Convention against Torture, to which Syria is a party, and compliance with ICJ provisional measures.

“There is an opportunity for a reset,” Edwards said. “A total ban on torture must be part of Syria’s future.”

Expanding International Efforts

In her October report to the UN General Assembly, Edwards detailed ongoing torture in Syrian prisons and urged the international community to prioritize accountability. She highlighted the critical need for support to gather evidence, protect witnesses, and provide reparations to survivors.

The ICJ case against Syria represents a pivotal moment in the pursuit of justice. Edwards concluded with a strong appeal to all parties, including the Syrian government and armed groups, to end torture, ensure accountability, and honor international human rights obligations.

A Path Forward

With millions of Syrians affected by torture, disappearances, and violence, the road to justice remains fraught with challenges. However, Edwards remains hopeful that international pressure and accountability mechanisms will pave the way for meaningful change in Syria.