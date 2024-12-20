UAE’s Efforts to Combat Violence Against Women Praised, Challenges Highlighted by UN Expert

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made significant strides in advancing gender equality and combating violence against women and girls, according to the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, Reem Alsalem. Concluding her 10-day visit to the UAE, Alsalem highlighted the country’s commitment to empowering women while underscoring the need for continued efforts to address remaining challenges, particularly for non-Emirati women.

“The UAE has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the full and effective participation of women in society, making it a national priority that requires an all-society approach,” Alsalem said in her end-of-mission statement. She commended the UAE for integrating this priority into governance and daily life, emphasizing that such efforts position the nation to effectively tackle issues of violence against women and girls.

Legal Reforms and Social Investments

Alsalem acknowledged the UAE’s significant reforms to its legal frameworks, which have enhanced protections against discrimination, violence, and abuse for women and girls. These reforms extend to expatriate workers, including domestic workers, who now benefit from improved recruitment processes, better working conditions, and enhanced protections against harassment and abuse.

The UAE’s investment in crisis response mechanisms for women and girls, including those affected by climate change, was also highlighted. These measures include direct support for local and international frontline organizations and initiatives promoting self-reliance and resilience among affected individuals.

Addressing Challenges

Despite the progress, Alsalem noted that challenges persist, particularly in detecting and protecting at-risk groups. With expatriates comprising approximately 89% of the UAE’s population and representing over 200 nationalities, the unique demographic makeup poses challenges in identifying and assisting victims of violence, especially non-Emirati women.

“All interlocutors I met with acknowledged the specific challenges posed by the UAE’s diverse population,” Alsalem said. She urged authorities to enhance outreach efforts, standardize referral mechanisms, and ensure that protection programs are accessible to all victims, including non-Emiratis.

Recommendations for Further Action

To address these challenges, Alsalem called for:

Improved Data Collection : Enhanced disaggregation and dissemination of data to better understand and address the prevalence and nature of violence against women and girls.

: Enhanced disaggregation and dissemination of data to better understand and address the prevalence and nature of violence against women and girls. Strengthened Access to Justice : Ensuring accountability for crimes such as domestic violence, sexual exploitation, and trafficking.

: Ensuring accountability for crimes such as domestic violence, sexual exploitation, and trafficking. Expanded Support for Vulnerable Groups: Extending state-sponsored livelihood programs for vulnerable Emirati women to include female migrant workers in high-risk situations.

Alsalem also encouraged the UAE to use its influence on regional and international stages to advocate for reducing violence against women and girls in conflict zones.

Collaboration and Ongoing Efforts

During her visit, Alsalem traveled across multiple emirates, meeting with government officials, representatives from international organizations, civil society, academics, and private businesses. The rapporteur noted the UAE’s willingness to confront obstacles and its proactive approach to empowering women, emphasizing that conditions are favorable for addressing existing gaps.

Full Report to Follow

Alsalem will present a comprehensive report on her findings to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2025.

Her visit underscores the UAE’s commitment to tackling violence against women and girls while providing a roadmap for further action to ensure no group is left behind.