Australia's $100M Boost to Solomon Islands' Police Amid China Rivalry

Australia is set to allocate over $100 million to bolster the Solomon Islands' police force, in a bid to diminish the country's dependency on external security allies like China. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the initiative on Friday, positioning Australia as the 'security partner of choice' for the Solomon Islands.

The announcement follows the Solomon Islands' 2022 security agreement with China, which has triggered competitive security maneuvers by both Australia and the U.S. in the Pacific region. The four-year deal, worth A$190 million, aims to build a more sovereign security apparatus for the Solomon Islands.

While the Solomon Islands maintains security ties with China, the Australian funding underscores a continuing geopolitical contest in the region. Analysts, including Mihai Sora of the Lowy Institute, argue that Australia's involvement is crucial but may not slow down the regional competition significantly.

