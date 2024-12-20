Left Menu

Escalation in Ukraine: Russian Retaliatory Strikes Shake Kyiv

Russian military forces launched precision missile strikes on Ukrainian military targets, hitting important command centers and infrastructure in Kyiv. This move was in retaliation to a recent Ukrainian missile attack on Russia's Rostov region. The events have raised tensions yet again in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:32 IST
Escalation in Ukraine: Russian Retaliatory Strikes Shake Kyiv
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:

Russian forces conducted calculated missile strikes against Ukrainian military targets in Kyiv on Friday. The attack came in response to Ukraine's recent missile assault on Russia's Rostov region, according to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

Ukraine had reportedly used six U.S.-produced ATACMs missiles and four British-made Storm Shadow missiles in its offensive against Rostov, escalating tensions in the volatile region. The retaliatory strike by Russia is said to have claimed one life and caused significant structural damage across the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed their operation aimed at a Ukrainian SBU intelligence command center, the Luch design bureau involved in missile production, and a U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft system in Kyiv. The ministry stated, 'The goals of the strike have been achieved. All targets have been hit.' Reuters was unable to independently verify these battlefield claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024