Escalation in Ukraine: Russian Retaliatory Strikes Shake Kyiv

Russian forces conducted calculated missile strikes against Ukrainian military targets in Kyiv on Friday. The attack came in response to Ukraine's recent missile assault on Russia's Rostov region, according to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry.

Ukraine had reportedly used six U.S.-produced ATACMs missiles and four British-made Storm Shadow missiles in its offensive against Rostov, escalating tensions in the volatile region. The retaliatory strike by Russia is said to have claimed one life and caused significant structural damage across the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed their operation aimed at a Ukrainian SBU intelligence command center, the Luch design bureau involved in missile production, and a U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft system in Kyiv. The ministry stated, 'The goals of the strike have been achieved. All targets have been hit.' Reuters was unable to independently verify these battlefield claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)