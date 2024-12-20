Left Menu

Alarming Assault: Teen Accused in Horrific Crime

A 17-year-old allegedly raped his neighbor in a village near Khutar Police Station. The victim escaped and reported the crime, leading to a case being filed and the accused going into hiding. Authorities have taken the victim for a medical examination as investigations commence.

Alarming Assault: Teen Accused in Horrific Crime
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident has emerged from a village under Khutar Police Station where a 17-year-old boy is accused of raping a 20-year-old neighbor.

Circle Officer Nishtha Upadhyay revealed that the teen allegedly entered the victim's home, abducted her while she was asleep, and committed the crime at his own residence. The victim's harrowing experience ended when she managed to escape and alert her family, prompting them to file a police complaint.

Law enforcement has registered a case under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, but the accused remains at large. The victim has undergone a medical examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

