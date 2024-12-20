Alarming Assault: Teen Accused in Horrific Crime

A disturbing incident has emerged from a village under Khutar Police Station where a 17-year-old boy is accused of raping a 20-year-old neighbor.

Circle Officer Nishtha Upadhyay revealed that the teen allegedly entered the victim's home, abducted her while she was asleep, and committed the crime at his own residence. The victim's harrowing experience ended when she managed to escape and alert her family, prompting them to file a police complaint.

Law enforcement has registered a case under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, but the accused remains at large. The victim has undergone a medical examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)