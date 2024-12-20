Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Responds to Credit Suisse Collapse Report

The Swiss National Bank will thoroughly analyze the Parliamentary Investigation Committee's report on Credit Suisse's collapse. The focus is on learning vital lessons and reinforcing Swiss financial regulations to prevent future crises.

Updated: 20-12-2024 15:19 IST
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has expressed its intention to examine in detail the report from the Parliamentary Investigation Committee (PInC) concerning the collapse of Credit Suisse.

SNB emphasized the importance of deriving important lessons from this crisis to bolster regulation within Switzerland's financial landscape.

This response signals a commitment to ensure such financial debacles do not reoccur, highlighting a proactive approach to financial oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

