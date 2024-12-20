Left Menu

Legislative Showdown: Taiwan's Lawmakers in Tumultuous Clash Over Controversial Bills

In Taiwan's legislature, lawmakers clashed violently as the Nationalist Party and the Democratic Progressive Party fought over three contentious bills. The bills threaten to paralyze the Constitutional Court, complicate the recall of elected officials, and alter tax revenue allocations. The standoff underscores deep political divisions in Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Taiwan's legislature, lawmakers from the Nationalist Party clashed with members of the Democratic Progressive Party on Friday. The chaos erupted over three bills that the Kuomintang, or KMT, is pushing through, sparking a fierce standoff with the opposing party.

The controversial bills have drawn criticism for potentially paralyzing the Constitutional Court, complicating the recall of elected officials, and redistributing tax revenues to favor local governments. In a bid to block the legislation, DPP members occupied the speaker's chair, prompting KMT members to forcefully regain control of the chamber.

As the scuffle broke out, media reports indicated that some lawmakers sustained injuries. This clash is the latest in a history of brawls in Taiwan's legislature, highlighting the deeply entrenched political divisions between the islands' major parties and their supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

