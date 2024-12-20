Legislative Showdown: Taiwan's Lawmakers in Tumultuous Clash Over Controversial Bills
In Taiwan's legislature, lawmakers clashed violently as the Nationalist Party and the Democratic Progressive Party fought over three contentious bills. The bills threaten to paralyze the Constitutional Court, complicate the recall of elected officials, and alter tax revenue allocations. The standoff underscores deep political divisions in Taiwan.
- Country:
- Taiwan
In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Taiwan's legislature, lawmakers from the Nationalist Party clashed with members of the Democratic Progressive Party on Friday. The chaos erupted over three bills that the Kuomintang, or KMT, is pushing through, sparking a fierce standoff with the opposing party.
The controversial bills have drawn criticism for potentially paralyzing the Constitutional Court, complicating the recall of elected officials, and redistributing tax revenues to favor local governments. In a bid to block the legislation, DPP members occupied the speaker's chair, prompting KMT members to forcefully regain control of the chamber.
As the scuffle broke out, media reports indicated that some lawmakers sustained injuries. This clash is the latest in a history of brawls in Taiwan's legislature, highlighting the deeply entrenched political divisions between the islands' major parties and their supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Lawmakers Reject Impeachment and Investigation Bills
Karnataka Winter Session to Heat Up with Key Bills and Political Showdowns
Govt lists bills related to one nation, one election for introduction in Lok Sabha on December 16.
Govt lists bills related to 'One Nation, One Election' for introduction in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
U.S. Lawmakers Target China in Fentanyl Crisis with Bold New Bills