Arunachal Governor Advocates 'Smart Policing' to Combat Drug Menace

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), urges police officers to enhance community policing to combat drug issues. At a conference for police leaders, he emphasized ethical leadership, smart policing, and the integration of technology to shape a just, accountable force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), urged police officers on Friday to bolster community policing initiatives to address the escalating drug problem in the state.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day annual conference for Superintendents of Police and Commandants at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, the governor expressed that tackling substance addiction demands both firm and compassionate responses.

The governor highlighted the importance of smart, technology-driven, and community-focused policing to maintain state safety and urged for a shift from traditional methods. He also spoke on the need for ethical leadership and the impact of new criminal laws in ensuring justice and equality.

