Arunachal Governor Advocates 'Smart Policing' to Combat Drug Menace

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd), urged police officers on Friday to bolster community policing initiatives to address the escalating drug problem in the state.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day annual conference for Superintendents of Police and Commandants at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre, the governor expressed that tackling substance addiction demands both firm and compassionate responses.

The governor highlighted the importance of smart, technology-driven, and community-focused policing to maintain state safety and urged for a shift from traditional methods. He also spoke on the need for ethical leadership and the impact of new criminal laws in ensuring justice and equality.

