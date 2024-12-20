Verdict Looms in High-Profile Trial of Accomplices in Samuel Paty's Murder

In a landmark trial, eight people are accused of aiding the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed after showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a lesson on free expression.

The defendants are charged with providing support to the assailant and inciting online hate. The prosecution has sought varying prison sentences, with the national anti-terrorism prosecutor downgrading charges for some.

Critics argue that the trial underscores France's struggle with issues of free speech and radical extremism. The trial coincides with France's ongoing commitment to secularism, even as it faces backlash from Muslim communities worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)