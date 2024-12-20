President Droupadi Murmu Presents Colours to College of Defence Management

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, today presented Colours to the College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad, marking a significant milestone for the institution and India’s defence forces. During the ceremony, the President outlined India’s growing defence management capabilities and their crucial role in strengthening the nation’s diplomatic and military partnerships, enhancing defence exports, and positioning India as a proactive participant in global security forums.

In her address, President Murmu emphasized the importance of India's enhanced defence management capabilities in the evolving global security landscape. She stated that these advancements would not only bolster India’s strategic influence but also contribute to the country’s growing role in international defence and security dialogues.

“India is increasingly recognized for its cutting-edge defence technologies and proactive stance in global security,” the President noted. “Our military and diplomatic partnerships are becoming more robust, which in turn will pave the way for increased defence exports and strengthen our position on the world stage.”

Technological Integration in National Security

The President further discussed the profound impact of emerging technologies on national security. She highlighted how traditional methods of warfare are being significantly challenged by new technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence, drones, cyber warfare, and space technologies.

"India is prioritizing the integration of these emerging technologies into our defence systems to enhance their efficiency and improve global competitiveness," she explained. "By modernizing conventional forces and embracing these cutting-edge technologies, India is preparing to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s defence landscape."

Emphasizing the Need for Constant Evolution

The President stressed that India’s Armed Forces must remain at the forefront of technological innovation. With the rise of grey zone and hybrid warfare, she underscored the need for continuous learning and adaptation.

"The evolving nature of warfare demands that our personnel stay updated with the latest technological trends and shifting operational dynamics," President Murmu said. "Institutions like the College of Defence Management play a pivotal role in this process, ensuring that our Armed Forces evolve with time and maintain excellence in a rapidly changing security environment."

India’s Role in Global Defence and Security

In her speech, the President also highlighted India’s growing influence in global defence forums. She attributed this to India's efforts in participating in multilateral economic and military frameworks and the country’s focus on self-reliance in defence capabilities.

“India’s defence capabilities reflect our strength and foresight,” she asserted. "By focusing on technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and self-reliance, we are securing not only our borders but also contributing to global peace and stability."

Strengthening Regional and Global Influence

India’s increasing influence in global defence discussions, according to the President, is a direct result of the country’s consistent efforts to upgrade its technological and military frameworks. "Our self-reliance in defence, backed by strategic technological innovation and collaborations with global partners, has positioned India as a responsible power in the international arena."

President Murmu’s address reflects India’s long-term vision of becoming a global leader in defence and security, focused on technological superiority and strategic autonomy.

Looking Forward

The College of Defence Management in Secunderabad, underlining the President’s vision, will continue to serve as a crucial institution for shaping the future of India’s defence management and leadership. With a growing emphasis on innovation, technological integration, and strategic global collaborations, India is set to further its global presence and contribute meaningfully to regional security and peacekeeping efforts.

By embracing a forward-looking approach to defence, India is ensuring that its Armed Forces remain prepared and equipped to face the challenges of an increasingly complex and interconnected global security landscape.