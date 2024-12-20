Left Menu

MoD Inks ₹7,628.70 Crore Deal with L&T for Advanced K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

Landmark Agreement Enhances Indian Army's Artillery Capabilities, Boosts Indigenous Manufacturing under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:52 IST
MoD Inks ₹7,628.70 Crore Deal with L&T for Advanced K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns
Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized that the K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns are a strategic asset for the Indian Army, bolstering the nation’s deterrence and offensive capabilities. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a significant contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the procurement of 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T Self-Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns for the Indian Army under the Buy (Indian) category. The deal, worth ₹7,628.70 crore, was formalized in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi, on December 20, 2024.

The K9 VAJRA-T is a state-of-the-art artillery system designed for cross-country mobility, long-range precision strikes, and high-rate lethal firepower. With its advanced features, the gun is expected to play a critical role in modernizing the Army's artillery capabilities and ensuring operational readiness across diverse terrains, including sub-zero conditions in high-altitude regions.

The self-propelled system offers:

Enhanced Firepower: Delivers long-range, high-accuracy lethal strikes with a superior rate of fire.

All-Terrain Capability: Operates seamlessly in extreme environments, including sub-zero temperatures.

Mobility and Versatility: Designed for high cross-country mobility, enabling rapid deployment.

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized that the K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns are a strategic asset for the Indian Army, bolstering the nation’s deterrence and offensive capabilities.

Boosting Indigenous Manufacturing and Employment

The K9 VAJRA-T project is a milestone under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives, promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Key highlights include:

Employment Generation: The project will create over nine lakh man-days of employment over the next four years, benefiting skilled and unskilled workers.

MSME Participation: Encourages robust involvement from Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), fostering a stronger domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Technology Transfer: L&T will leverage indigenous capabilities while collaborating with domestic suppliers to incorporate cutting-edge technologies into production.

Catalyst for Artillery Modernization

The procurement of K9 VAJRA-T is expected to:

Enhance the Indian Army’s capability to conduct deep precision strikes, thereby increasing the operational range and efficiency of artillery units.

Strengthen logistical preparedness for modern battlefield requirements.

Set a benchmark for indigenization of advanced defence systems, reducing reliance on imports.

Building on Previous Success

This deal follows the successful induction of 100 K9 VAJRA-T guns under a previous contract, highlighting the operational efficiency and reliability of the system. The artillery guns have already been deployed in various terrains, proving their effectiveness in real-world conditions.

Towards a Stronger, Self-Reliant Defence Sector

The K9 VAJRA-T project exemplifies the government’s vision of self-reliance and technological advancement in defence. It aligns with India’s strategic goals of modernizing its military while simultaneously empowering domestic industries.

By combining cutting-edge technology, operational excellence, and indigenous production, this landmark initiative underscores India’s commitment to building a future-ready defence ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024