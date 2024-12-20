MoD Inks ₹7,628.70 Crore Deal with L&T for Advanced K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a significant contract with Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) for the procurement of 155 mm/52 calibre K9 VAJRA-T Self-Propelled Tracked Artillery Guns for the Indian Army under the Buy (Indian) category. The deal, worth ₹7,628.70 crore, was formalized in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi, on December 20, 2024.

The K9 VAJRA-T is a state-of-the-art artillery system designed for cross-country mobility, long-range precision strikes, and high-rate lethal firepower. With its advanced features, the gun is expected to play a critical role in modernizing the Army's artillery capabilities and ensuring operational readiness across diverse terrains, including sub-zero conditions in high-altitude regions.

The self-propelled system offers:

Enhanced Firepower: Delivers long-range, high-accuracy lethal strikes with a superior rate of fire.

All-Terrain Capability: Operates seamlessly in extreme environments, including sub-zero temperatures.

Mobility and Versatility: Designed for high cross-country mobility, enabling rapid deployment.

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized that the K9 VAJRA-T artillery guns are a strategic asset for the Indian Army, bolstering the nation’s deterrence and offensive capabilities.

Boosting Indigenous Manufacturing and Employment

The K9 VAJRA-T project is a milestone under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives, promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Key highlights include:

Employment Generation: The project will create over nine lakh man-days of employment over the next four years, benefiting skilled and unskilled workers.

MSME Participation: Encourages robust involvement from Indian industries, including Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), fostering a stronger domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.

Technology Transfer: L&T will leverage indigenous capabilities while collaborating with domestic suppliers to incorporate cutting-edge technologies into production.

Catalyst for Artillery Modernization

The procurement of K9 VAJRA-T is expected to:

Enhance the Indian Army’s capability to conduct deep precision strikes, thereby increasing the operational range and efficiency of artillery units.

Strengthen logistical preparedness for modern battlefield requirements.

Set a benchmark for indigenization of advanced defence systems, reducing reliance on imports.

Building on Previous Success

This deal follows the successful induction of 100 K9 VAJRA-T guns under a previous contract, highlighting the operational efficiency and reliability of the system. The artillery guns have already been deployed in various terrains, proving their effectiveness in real-world conditions.

Towards a Stronger, Self-Reliant Defence Sector

The K9 VAJRA-T project exemplifies the government’s vision of self-reliance and technological advancement in defence. It aligns with India’s strategic goals of modernizing its military while simultaneously empowering domestic industries.

By combining cutting-edge technology, operational excellence, and indigenous production, this landmark initiative underscores India’s commitment to building a future-ready defence ecosystem.